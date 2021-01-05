Pitt County Schools Board of Education votes down proposal for return to all-remote learning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Pitt County Schools Board of Education on Tuesday voted down an effort to have the district start its spring semester with all-remote learning.

Board members held more than two hours of discussion, often getting contentious, to decide whether to shift away from in-person instruction temporarily due to rising COVID-19 cases in Pitt County.

At times, members raised their voices to argue their points of either keeping students in school or shifting them home until COVID cases decline. Ultimately, the board voted against a motion for remote instruction when classes resume Wednesday.

Nine on your Side’s Madison Forsey is following developments from the heated school board discussion and will have reports on WNCT News at 5 and 6 p.m.