GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In August, the Pitt County Schools District joined a multi-district litigation against Juul Labs, an e-cigarette manufacturer that faced thousands of lawsuits, including class-action and school district cases.

Pitt County Schools is opting to use funds from the lawsuit to address youth vaping, including the addition of vape detectors in the middle and high school restrooms. Restrooms tend to be where most students use vape and e-cigarettes, which may be harmful to other students who have medical issues because of the confined space they are being used in.

PCS Attorney Emma Hodson said the use of those detectors will give students a safer experience throughout the district.

“Yes, we want to make sure that students are safe, that students are protected. Adding vape detectors to our restrooms hopefully will act not necessarily as a disciplinary measure, but more as a deterrent for the use of these vapes. And for some students who have asthma or allergies, inhaling those, especially in a more confined environment like a restroom can be detrimental,” Hodson said.

The pilot program for vape detector installation has already had positive feedback at Farmville High School. The Pitt County Schools District anticipates adding these new systems to all schools across the board in the near future.

Hodson added the goal for the vape detectors is not for discipline, but to provide students with not only a safer environment but to raise awareness to the issues and health risks of nicotine.