Pitt County Schools has served over 200,000 free meals to children

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Schools announced as of Monday, they’ve served over 200,000 free meals to children during the pandemic.

The meals go to children and teenagers ages one through 18.

As of now, meal grab and go locations are only open from 11am to 1pm, with breakfast and lunch served.



Food waiting to be picked up on a table at South Green Elementary School in Greenville (left). School buses line up at Greenville’s J.H. Rose High School to deliver meals (right).

School buses also deliver meals to drop off locations.

After Easter Sunday, the only way to get these meals will be through the bus drop offs.

The service began on March 17, with only 3,218 meals collected that day.

As of April 3rd, they had more than 16,000 meals given out in one day.

To celebrate the accomplishment, Pitt County Schools asked people to share photos and videos of their children enjoying their free meals.

The goal is to also thank those who are working in the schools helping make the meals that go to children. s

“They’re loving going out back into the community and seeing their kids,” said Pitt County Schools Nutrition Director Gretchen Wilson.

“They went weeks without seeing their babies. Now they can actually go out there and say hi. We can’t do any touching because of distance, but it is a good thing. “

Pitt County Schools also provided WNCT with changes in their Spring Break schedule: