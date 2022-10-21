GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dr. Taylor Matkins (Pactolus Global School) and Casey Matthis (Grifton School) were selected as the 2022-23 Pitt County Schools Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year, respectively, during a celebration banquet sponsored by the Pitt County Farm Bureau at Rock Springs Center Thursday night.

Other finalists included C.M. Eppes Principal Kim Harris and North Pitt High School Assistant Principal Ashley Bell.

Dr. Matkins, who owns six years of administrative experience and 12 overall years in education, has provided a leadership role at Pactolus since his appointment in 2018. He followed a Master of School Administration degree from East Carolina University with a Doctorate of Education, also from ECU.

Matthis has served as an assistant principal at Grifton for the last four years and began her career as an educator 10 years ago. She earned her Master of Arts degree in executive leadership from Gardner-Webb (N.C.) University.

“We are thankful to have very talented and committed individuals serving our community in many roles within Pitt County Schools,” PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker said. “It is imperative to have strong leadership in our schools who positively impact our teachers and staff, and ultimately, our students. Both Dr. Matkins and Ms. Matthis are outstanding administrators who represent our district in an exemplary manner and are well-respected by their peers.”

Dr. Matkins succeeds Alison Covington of South Greenville Elementary School, who was chosen as the 2021-22 PCS recipient and later was named the 2022 Wells Fargo Northeast Region Principal of the Year. Matthis follows Yolanda Brickhouse (South Central High School), who was named the system’s assistant principal of the year last October.