GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools will increase its sign-on bonus for new teachers hired for the 2022-23 school year, beginning with a minimum of $2,500 and ranging to $4,000 for certain priority schools and Exceptional Children positions within the system.

The signing incentive boost was formally approved at a special-called Board of Education meeting Wednesday.

In addition to certified teachers, newly-hired social workers and counselors also would be eligible for a Level I $2,500 sign-on bonus. New teachers at 13 designated priority schools will receive a Level II $4,000 bonus. Those schools include Ayden Middle, Belvoir Elementary, C.M. Eppes Middle, Creekside Elementary, E.B. Aycock Middle, Falkland Elementary, Farmville Middle, Grifton Elementary, Lakeforest Elementary, Northwest Elementary, Wahl-Coates Elementary, South Greenville Elementary and Wellcome Middle.



The majority of the funding for the bonuses would come from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds according to PCS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. Kristi Rhone.



“As long as we have ESSER funds available, we would like to have the opportunity to try to incentivize new teachers and new staff members,” Rhone said. “Our hope is that the signing bonuses will allow us to keep attracting the best educators to our district and ensure that we continue to foster student growth and success.”



The sign-on bonus agreement is an addendum to the standard North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) salary schedule new teachers receive when committing to employment with the Pitt County Schools Board of Education. The prepaid bonuses are based on a 10-month schedule and the prepaid amount is determined by the date of hire. Newly-hired teachers who have previously received a sign-on bonus from Pitt County Schools within the last two years are not eligible.



If employment with Pitt County Schools ceases through action by the individual or the school system, the pre-paid incentive must be repaid based on the prorated amount within the 30-day notice.