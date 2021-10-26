Pitt County Schools joining other districts in adding day off in November

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools is joining other school systems in North Carolina in adding an extra day off for students and staff in November.

The Pitt County Schools Board of Education passed the motion, 5-1, last Friday. The extra day off will be on Nov. 12.

Other districts in Eastern North Carolina are doing the same. Craven County Schools is also having a teacher workday on Nov. 12, which is one day after Veterans Day. The goal is for students and educators to get some time off after working so hard through the pandemic.

“Our teachers have not had a break and we have not had a lot of workdays in the calendar this year,” Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said. “We really wanted to focus on getting kids back in school, making sure that instructional time was there that had been missed. Our board just really recognized that this time was needed.”

Students will still have a 180-day calendar for the year. Pitt County Schools is also making Feb. 23 an early-release day for students and teachers.