Pitt County Schools offering curbside meal distributions to students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools’ Nutrition Services is adding weekends to its curbside meal distribution this month. The service is being offered at five Pitt County Schools locations.

“It’s new so now it is open to everybody again ages 1 to 18. So it is new and they should come on out and try it out,” said PCS Nutrition Director Gretchen Wilson.

She said parents are grateful for the program.

“They appreciate that they don’t have to worry about finding the meals or making the meals while they’re trying to do virtual learning,” said Wilson.

(Source: Pitt Co. Schools)

Students will receive four meals total, two extra to cover Sunday’s breakfast and lunch. Students get a mix of hot meals and shelf stable options. The meal distribution follows the same schedule for students.

Eligible students must remember to bring their curbside meal card to get their meals. A.G. Cox School Manager Jacqueline Mills, said she loves the meal distribution.

“It’s a good experience where I get to meet a lot of people and I enjoy what I do,” said Mills.

Wilson said the schools are also offering a meal delivery service with their busses. Enrolled students must fill out the survey on the Pitt County Schools’ website for this program a week in advance to be eligible.