GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools has promoted Michael Hardy to the role of chief financial officer according to an announcement from Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday.

Hardy, who initially accepted a position with PCS on Oct. 12, 2022, as financial operations manager, will assume his new duties effective January 1. He succeeds Debra Baggett who will retire Dec. 31 after providing 26 overall years of service to the district and award-winning leadership to the financial services department since 2015.

A certified public accountant who owns experience in local government auditing procedures, Hardy will now have direct oversight of all facets of financial operations that includes budget development and management, reporting, compliance and personnel supervision.

“Michael has a strong fiscal acumen and a proven track record with us that makes him the ideal candidate for this position,” Lenker said. “His breadth of experience across all financial disciplines matches his dedication to ensuring we responsibly focus our resources on the needs of students and teachers in the classroom.”

Prior to accepting his first position with PCS, Hardy served as an accountant with the Craven County Finance Department in New Bern where he contributed to new technological processes along with software integration. His background also includes coordination and management of treasury functions at the organizational level and contributions to internal controls of many aspects within a finance office.

Hardy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from East Carolina University in 2013 and followed with a master’s of science in accounting from ECU a year later.