GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Making sure no child goes hungry when school is out for the summer is the goal of the food program in place with Pitt County Schools.

Those with the school system say everyone from ages 1-18 is welcome to receive the meal program. You don’t have to be enrolled in Pitt County Schools but all meals must be eaten on-site. There are 15 sites throughout Pitt County.

“To get those meals that they’re not getting from a school open or possibly daycare. so we’re honored that we’re able to be one of the groups that do offer meals to our community members, so they can come in and get a nourishing meal,” said PCS Nutrition Director Gretchen Wilson.

The meal sites are open Monday-Thursday until Aug. 10. All sites will be closed between July 3-7 for the Independence Day holiday.