GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools has released a weekly report for COVID-19 along with a live dashboard for real-time access to information about cases.

Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said in a press release that COVID numbers not on the live dashboard are a weekly summary and are updated each week by Friday at 5 p.m.

Click here to access the site and to get more information on cases in the school system and to gain access to the live dashboard.