Pitt County Schools returns to optional mask policy starting Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday marked the first day that Pitt County Schools began its optional mask policy for students and staff at its schools.

Pitt County Schools voted last month to switch its policy from requiring students and staff to wear masks to the optional policy. It went into effect Tuesday. Masks are still required for anyone riding a school or activity bus.

School boards across the state will access the mask status at each month’s meeting.

Greene County Schools voted 5-0 in its Monday board meeting to make masks optional again after making masks mandatory for students and staff.