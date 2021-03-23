Pitt County Schools to hold annual recognition for teachers, other employees

School Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PITT COUNTY SCHOOLS BUDGET REAX_227319

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools will hold its Teachers and Employees of the Year event during a limited-gathering function Wednesday at the Rock Springs Center in Greenville.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will recognize the school system’s top teachers and other employees.

PCS Classified Employee of the Year winnersDownload
PCS Teacher of the Year nomineesDownload

There are currently four finalists for Teacher of the Year in Pitt County. The winner will advance to the statewide competition, where a Teacher of the Year for North Carolina will be chosen later in the school year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV