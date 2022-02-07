Pitt County Schools to make masks optional starting next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County students and staff will have the option to wear a mask inside schools starting Tuesday, Feb. 15.

It was decided in a 7-1 vote at the Pitt County Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night. Many parents spoke during the public input section of the meeting opposing the mandate and asking the board to take away the requirement.

Board member Benjie Forrest made a motion to go masks optional effective immediately, but board member Anna Barrett Smith made an amendment to the motion to start Feb. 15 to allow time for a new test to stay program to get up and running.

The board approved the program which will be opt-in for students, but will allow them to stay in school as long as they are asymptomatic and complete the testing sequence.

“It’s not even about if masks are effective or not any more for me,” Smith said. “It’s about keeping kids in school, keeping teachers in school. If we can do something, and if this testing program can help reduce the quarantines, then I am in favor of that.”

The school system said the testing program should be functional by next week to help keep kids in school. The board also approved a contract that will bring in around 15 extra staff members to help with the new testing program.

Masks are still required on buses by federal law.