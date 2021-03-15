Pitt County Schools to Surpass 2 Million Meal Mark Tuesday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. – On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, exactly one year since public schools closed due to concerns over the Coronavirus, Pitt County Schools will serve its two millionth meal at curbside and bus delivery sites. The two million meal mark will be surpassed while seven curbside school sites and bus delivery options, which are available to families whose students are learning virtually.

PCS hasn’t only served meals to its students since March of 2020, it has also served as a critical community resource for children ages 1-18 in Pitt County. With the state approving a model similar to its community-based summer meal program, PCS School Nutrition Services were able to pivot quickly, realign manpower and join forces with the Transportation Department to get nutritious meals out to families in need.

Once school began again in August in Pitt County, School Nutrition and Transportation services adjusted once again to add the provision of in-school meals for face-to-face students while still serving and delivering meals to virtual families.

“We’ve never been more proud of our School Nutrition and Transportation employees in the last year,” says PCS spokesperson Jennifer Johnson “These essential workers have accomplished an incredible amount in the last year and serving two million meals on the very anniversary of school closures a year ago is reason to celebrate.”