Pitt County Schools working to catch students up

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 2020/2021 school year proved to be a challenging time for students and parents alike. Now, officials in the county are working to make sure those in the district are feeling ready for the next school year.

“We are so proud of our teachers and students for what they were able to accomplish last year,” said Jennifer Johnson with Pitt County Schools.

Pitt County School officials are now working around the clock to make sure their students are getting caught up after a challenging year. The district’s Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson says they are implementing programs throughout the summer to help with it all.

“We are really targeting those students who had learning losses, those kids that really just needed to be back face to face, and with safety precautions, we are able to provide that,” said Johnson. “We have around 28 sites with summer school happening, several schools combined so this is a really busy time for our teachers and summer school students right now.”

Saying they are implementing different activities to help with the continued learning. Activities involving stem and other subjects that bring a more interactive approach to keep students engaged.

“All of those things that are just making that hands-on learning a possibility for our students is what we’re focusing on this year but also making sure we get those critical learning pieces in there such as math and reading.”

With a new school year on the horizon, new plans are also in the works, like the newest strategic plan.

“All of these strategic plans aren’t just things we are saying, they’re connected with goals that have measurable outcomes and we will be tracking through 2026 so through the next five years,” said Johnson.

Johnson also notes that if it weren’t for teachers in the district, none of this could have been possible.

“Our teachers were having to go from virtual learning to hybrid learning to working in their classrooms to trying to find students and doing so many of those things that they’ve never had to do before.”

Johnson tells me that overall, she is proud of students, parents, and faculty who are working extra hard during this time. She also notes that they will continue to follow any COVID safety guidelines if they are still mandated in the state.