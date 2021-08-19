Pitt County students, families attend open houses in prep for start of school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — At Lakeforest Elementary School, the excitement for the start of the school year on Monday was felt even behind the masks.

Students got to check out their new classrooms and meet their teachers for what they hope will be a full year of in-person learning. On Monday, all of the empty chairs will be filled with eager students ready to start a new school year.



“Yeah I’m excited,” said Donovan Nguyen, a first-grader at Lakeforest Elementary School.

Pitt County Schools hosted the open houses as a way to connect.

“To have families come out and allow their students to get to know their teacher, as well as parents have the opportunity to meet the teacher,” said Steve Lassiter, Pitt County Schools assistant superintendent. “They can ask questions and see the classroom environment where they will be learning for the whole year.”

For Lakeforest Elementary first grade teacher, Camille Godley, it’s a good time to meet the parents.

“They must know from me that they will be able to work with me for the benefit of their children individually,” Godley said. “So the students will be able to grow and move onto second grade.”

Lassiter said after last year, it’s good to be back.

“We are really just excited to have our doors open,” he said. “That students are able to come to school and see their teacher face to face.”

For first grader Donovan Nguyen, he’s excited to learn his favorite subject.

“Math,” Donovan said.

His mother, Stephanie Wilcher, is excited for Donovan to learn in person this year.

“I’m excited for him to have more interactions with his peers and teachers and making friends,” Wilcher said. “And being able to learn new things and catching up on the things from last year.”

Above all, Lassiter says safety is still a top priority.

“The school system is taking every step possible so that every child will be safe,” he said. “We’re making sure that our schools are cleaned and that our students are taken care of.”

Pitt County students will start school on Monday. They are required to wear masks in classrooms and on buses.