GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County students are working as apprentices in various career fields.

These students were celebrated on Tuesday as a part of “Signing Day.” The Tradeformers program gave 25 students hands-on training and skills to move in the workforce in their fields.

“We are hoping to draw students into the trades,” said Rachel Davis, president of the Transformers program. “We have a huge wave of people exiting the trades through retirement and not enough people coming in. And we are also seeing a lot of high school students who don’t know what they want to do if they are not going to pursue a four-year degree, so this partnership allows us to draw those students in.”

The program allows students to learn while they earn a base rate of pay.

