WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College’s Health Sciences Division will showcase its programs this month during a career information fair for local high school students and members of the community.

Set for April 19, the event will feature simulations that introduce attendees to PCC health sciences facilities and demonstrate how healthcare professionals work collaboratively to provide patients the best care possible.

“This is PCC’s first fair focused solely on promoting health care careers,” PCC Health Sciences Dean Donna Neal said. “It will offer those who attend a chance to engage with our faculty and students to learn about the roles different types of health care workers play in providing patient care and the training programs Pitt offers to prepare people for those careers.”

PCC’s Health Sciences Division will welcome local high school students and members of the community to campus April 19 for an informational fair. The event will shed light on the college’s respiratory therapy program and other health care curricula, as well as the careers graduates of health sciences programs can expect to find. (PCC photo)

The event will take place in PCC’s William E. Fulford and Herman Simon buildings and Davenport Multipurpose Room. Public and private high school students will visit in the morning and early afternoon. Homeschool students and members of the public are invited to stop by between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The last simulated tour begins at 5:30 p.m.

“The number of students interested in health careers has declined over the last couple of years while the need for health care workers has grown significantly,” Neal said. “The current shortage of health care workers is the worst I have ever witnessed in my career.”

Representatives from each of Pitt’s 23 health sciences programs will be on hand throughout the fair to discuss curricula, career options and special admission requirements. Attendees will also have an opportunity to apply for PCC admission and learn more about student support services, including financial aid, counseling, disability and accessibility, student activities and intramural athletics.

“There has never been a better time to pursue a health career,” Neal said. “And there is no better time than now to enroll at PCC and get started toward achieving that goal.”

There is no admission fee to attend the fair, and pre-registration is not required. Parking is also free and will be available in the lots outside of the Fulford Building.