GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What better way to inspire future generations to start small businesses than to have them come and see what it’s like to operate one. That’s what Riverview Cafe in Plymouth is doing with students from East Carolina University’s Rise29 program.

With small towns like Plymouth, ECU hopes this internship program will help students understand the importance of small businesses and how they can impact rural areas economically.

Tristyn Daughtry, the Rise29 Program Manager at ECU said this internship program helps students get exposed to the many assets in the communities they’re assigned to, such as natural assets in Washington County.

“So number one, you have a waterfront view that’s maybe not even being capitalized on and so the students are thinking oh there’s a building right there, they don’t have this type of restaurant, why don’t we open it there,” Daughtry said.

Two to three students will be assigned to different businesses around the county where they’ll research how a business operates.

“They come and they look at your business and dig deep into your finances, your marketing, your management,” said Lou Manring, the owner of Riverview Cafe in Plymouth. “What they do is then they research maybe better ways to do it, different ways to do it and they offer advice to us which is great.”

Manring said his business was the first in the county to be chosen for Rise29. He said as a business owner, it’s been a learning experience for him.

“For instance, Instagram just baffles me, and they’ve been a huge help getting me up on social media in general,” Manring said. “They’ve also completely revamped our point of sale system

makes us more efficient and cost-effective.”

Manring announced on Riverview Cafe’s Facebook page to contact him if any other business in Washington County would like two interns to come during ECU’s next semester.