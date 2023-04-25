JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Board of Education held an important workshop on Tuesday.

The board discussed its budget and the Northeast Elementary School Project. The plan is to add a new school to the northeast part of the county. This is expected to help with overcrowding in Swansboro schools.

“We’re anticipating about a 750-student increase for next year. So that is a lot of students, a lot of bodies that we’ve got to put in classroom space,” said Brent Anderson, the chief communications officer for Onslow County Schools.

“So the need is great, but we’re limited by, of course, the timing and how everything has to move forward.”

The school project is still in its early stages, but officials said they hope to begin construction soon.