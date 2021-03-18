Public police company to work with Beaufort County Schools as resource officers

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman said previously they were pulling deputies as school resource officers because of a lack of funding. Wednesday night, an alternative was found for Beaufort County Schools.

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman wanted to make sure schools were kept safe. Officials believe they have found an alternative. Wednesday night, the Beaufort County Board of Education approved a recommendation to move forward with a public police company to work in the school district buildings.

Leaders said this might make BCS the first public K-12 school system to be guarded and protected by a company police force.

“The Board of Education is looking to establish a three-year contract, and then they give me the authority to go ahead and negotiate a contract on (the school board’s) behalf,” Cheeseman said. “So that’s where we are right now. We look forward to bringing this to fruition by the end of April.”

The plan is to have one school resource officer in every school throughout the district. The board of education and county commissioners will have a joint meeting on March 23 to discuss the funding sources for the contract.