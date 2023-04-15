JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with how people can participate in the public comment section of Onslow County Schools board meetings is creating some issues with at least two of the board’s members.

WNCT’s Claire Curry received statements issued by board members Angie Todd and Louis Rogers. Both issued the statement on Onslow County Schools letterhead “to the people of Onslow County.” At issue is the public comment session of a board meeting and a recent change that was made to that process.

Before, people could sign up and address the board about any subject without the board’s prior knowledge. Now, when you sign up to speak before the board at a meeting, you have to disclose the topic you want to discuss. A form must be filled out regarding your inquiry. The chairman of the board, Ken Reddic, can also stop the discussion before it is completed.

In the statement issued by Todd, which Curry received Friday afternoon, it states in part, “I am not in agreement with the use of the newly revised form titled ‘Invitation to Address the Board,’ which requires citizens to disclose their specific comments prior to the meeting and the form states that the Chairman has the authority to end remarks/comments if the speaker deviates from the intended comments, they have turned in.”

In the statement from Rogers that Curry received Friday night, he says in part, “The guidelines released at our last board meeting restrict the citing of names or identifiable information of individuals, parents, students or school system personnel. It also prevents them from discussing personnel matters of the school system’s employees and employee competence and performance and, matters of student discipline records (including your own kid). Finally, the new guidelines mandate that speakers cannot discuss matters that ‘are not directly oriented or otherwise under the control of the Board of Education.

“… At this time, I believe this board has significant work ahead of it to correct many issues. I trust that we will be discussing these sensitive issues in a reasonable time. Nevertheless, if any guideline, rule or policy violates our constituents’ Constitutional rights, I will not support it.”

The next scheduled OCS board meeting is a budget meeting on April 25 at 9 a.m. A public hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget is on May 2 at 5:30 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled for May 2 at 6 p.m.