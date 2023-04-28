WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Questions arose Friday morning after students and parents noticed metal detectors being used at the entrances to D.H. Conley High School.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page that “DH Conley High School was testing metal detectors at the bus entrance and car drop off areas this morning. It was only a TEST. There is no known threat. This is a proactive message to calm any concerns that may have arisen.”

Staff were testing metal detectors at the bus entrance and where parents drop their children off from a vehicle. WNCT’s Abigail Velez reported back in March that the Pitt County Schools system was exploring the option of metal detectors and additional surveillance cameras at schools and on buses. Velez reported about a dozen weapon detectors were being included in the school system’s 2023-24 proposed budget.

Pitt County Schools released a statement Friday afternoon about the situation.

“Through its commitment in the past budget cycle, Pitt County Schools continues its effort to identify effective options to enhance school security. Part of that process involves the implementation and use of advanced weapon detection equipment. For that to be an effective means to make our schools safer, on-site and real-time testing is required for different systems we are currently exploring, one of which was conducted at D.H. Conley High School this morning. Additional testing with other detection providers is scheduled at other schools in our county throughout the remainder of the academic year.

“PCS Security and Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker were present during the testing and impressed with the initial phase of this process“