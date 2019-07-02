READ ENC Summer Learning Week Events

Summer Learning Week is July 8-13th.

READ ENC in partnership with the Oakwood School, Sheppard Memorial Library and other community partners will host several free events to encourage summer learning.

Summer learning is one of the three main pillars of READ ENC’s Community Solutions Action Plan.

All events are free and open to the public.

Schedule:

Monday, July 8 – 10AM Summer Haiku Writing Workshop Kick-Off Event-Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans Street, Greenville

Tuesday, July 9 – 10AM-2PM STEM Day Expo-Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Gym, 1095 Allen Road, Greenville.

-Exhibitions and demos featuring Pitt Community College, Thermo Fisher Scientific, ECU Dental School, ECU STEM Lab, Vidant Health, and ECU Brody School of Medicine.

5-7PM Farmville Public Library Read On the Common Event

-Farmville Town Common Gazebo.

-Popcorn, beverages, sign up for library cards, check out books and learn about library programs!

Thursday, July 11 – College and Career Readiness Day

9:30AM-Greenville Police Department Info Session, Sheppard Memorial Library

9-11 AM-Open House/Career Fair, Pitt Community College

11AM-3PM-Greenville Fire & Rescue Tours

Friday, July 12 – 9-11AM READ ENC Read On the Common Event at the Greenville Town Common

-Bookmobile, reading, healthy snacks, library cards, guest readers!

Saturday, July 13 – 9AM-12PM Family Health and Wellness Event, ECU North Recreational Complex, 3762 US-264, Greenville

-Sun & fun activities for family and friends.

For more about READ ENC and Summer Learning Week, visit https://readenc.org/