Report: NY teacher suspended after offensive assignment

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Williamsville, New York, teacher is out of the classroom indefinitely after a controversial assignment, according to The Buffalo News. Last month, a parent sent WIVB a copy of the homework assignment which labels Mexicans as “ugly” and Americans as “pretty.”

The assignment asks students to translate sentences into Spanish. One sentence says “You are Mexican and ugly,” another sentence says, “You are pretty and American.” According to reports, Karen Hamm, a Spanish teacher at Mill Middle School, issued the assignment and Williamsville Schools placed her on indefinite paid leave.

Many people took to social media calling the assignment inappropriate and completely unacceptable.

Shortly thereafter, Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, the superintendent for Williamsville Schools addressed an offensive homework assignment during a school board meeting but didn’t elaborate.

“This assignment created by the teacher and provided to students was completely unacceptable,” Brown-Hall said. “We are addressing the situation to ensure that this does not happen again. The district does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture or beliefs. Our goal as a district is to create an intentionally welcoming learning environment celebrating our community and its diversity. This assignment fails to meet our standards and will be deal with appropriately.”

Williamsville Schools has not provided any updated statement since the board meeting last month. On Friday, News 4 called Hamm several times to try to get a response, but has not heard back.