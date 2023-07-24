GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Just a little off the top.

Recently, Caitlin Richards covered a story in Washington where Beaufort County Community College started a new location for its barber academy at 238 West Main Street in the downtown area of Washington. The academy has 12 students enrolled, split between its day and evening courses.

What makes this interview unique is while shooting her intro and outro to the segment, Richards got her hair cut from the head of the barbershop school. Services at the academy are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made by calling 252-940-6480.

For more information on the original story, click here.

In the interview, Richards speaks on how she found the story, what was it like to get a haircut for the segment and what would she do if she won the lottery.

View the video to find out more.