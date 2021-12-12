Ribbon cutting for Innovation Campus brings excitement to students, Martin County Schools

WILLIAMSTON, NC (WNCT) – A new campus is opening in Martin County to offer more experiences for students.

The community came together on Sunday for the ribbon cutting of a new 60,000 square-foot project. The facility has been in the works since 2016. The Innovation Campus is an extension of both Riverside High School and South Creek High School for career and technical education courses.

Many of the courses offered will serve as gateways to community colleges and will also help students get prepared for work in the area.

“The building was originally created for high school students in the fields of career and technical education,” said Martin County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Fonseca. “We are envisioning bringing students as young as pre K and Kindergarten, elementary and middle school to do STEM and STEAM activities here in this building. The sky is the limit with this new facility.”

Starting in January, courses in North Carolina’s Business and Health Science Pathways will be offered. The first courses will be Health Sciences and Business Education. After the first semester, the courses will just keep building.

“It is definitely a good opportunity for the younger kids coming up and for our future generation to be able to attend a facility like this. I mean this is really cool and they’ve put in a lot of work,” said Briley Bickerstaff, 12th grader at Riverside High School and student leader on the Student Advisory Board for Martin County Schools.

School bus transportation and meal service will be provided at the campus for all students who need it.

The $7 million Innovation Campus received funding from Martin County commissioners, Local Capital Outlay Fund and Public Schools Capital Building Fund Needs Based.

“There’s so much here, and we’ve invested so much in this facility. It’s going to really open their eyes to all the possibilities that are out there in terms of a career,” said Jason Semple, president and CEO of Martin County Economic Development Cooperation.

Those at Sunday’s ribbon cutting said they can’t wait to see what the facility will mean to students as they prepare for their futures.