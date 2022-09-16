WILLIAMSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Riverside High School student was taken in custody by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning.

An anonymous tip was shared with school officials regarding a potential weapon on the campus. According, to Martin County School’s policy, administrations conducted a search of a vehicle that matched the tip information. During the search, a gun was discovered.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident is under investigation and no further will be released at this time.