Robeson County teacher finds loaded gun in kindergarten student’s backpack

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A loaded gun was found Monday in a Robeson County kindergarten student’s backpack, according to district spokesperson Glen Burnette.

The loaded handgun was found by a teacher in a student’s backpack at Tanglewood Elementary School Monday morning, Burnette said.

“District administrators are deeply troubled by this incident due to the age of the student and what could have taken place if the teacher did not take proper action once discovering the handgun,” Burnette said to News13 in a statement.

The district encourages parents who own guns to keep them in a secured location out of reach of students.

Burnette said the Lumberton Police Department is involved and anticipates charges will be filed against anyone involved.

This is the fourth known incident of a student in the Public Schools of Robeson County being found with a gun in school since late August.