Russell County School Board Goes Against Superintendent’s Recommendation in Tony Rasmus’s Employment Status Hearing

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – After a four-hour school board hearing and three-hour deliberation four members of the Russell County School Board decided the employment status of former Russell county, head coach, Tony Rasmus.

Board members went against the superintendent’s recommendation and instead suspended Head Baseball Coach, Tony Rasmus, until June 30, 222, without pay. The decision came around 1:30 am on Friday morning.

Prior to the deliberation, Superintendent, Dr. Cooley recommended that the board terminate Coach Rasmus.

Rasmus’s attorneys, Chuck Floyd and Jim McKoon told News 3, it is extremely rare to see a school board go against a superintendent’s recommendation, but they just couldn’t do it, it wasn’t there.

Dr. Coley said her recommendation was based on the statements in the investigation, the evidence presented in the hearing, the Russell County employee handbook and policy manual, and the State of Alabama’s educator code of ethics, along with Tony Rasmus’s personnel file.

Dr. Coley said there is no question that Coach Rasmus is a good coach. She went on to say it is her responsibility to make sure the safety of our students is our top priority.

Around 100 people were at the school with signs in support of Rasmus, the majority were denied access to the hearing.