BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A crash involving a Carteret County Public Schools bus sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Jennifer Johson chief communication officer for the school system, told WNCT’s Claire Curry the crash happened at 3:10 p.m. An East Carteret High School bus was leaving the school, pulled out at a green light and was struck by a vehicle on the side.

A student, the bus driver and a bus monitor were transported to the hospital to be checked out. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

The bus was damaged and has since been removed from the site of the crash. There were seven students on the bus at the time of the crash, Johnson said.