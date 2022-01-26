Bus from Havelock Middle School struck in hit-and-run incident

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Havelock Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident where a school bus was struck on Monday.

Officials said the crash happened at approximately 3:49 p.m. Officers with the Havelock Police Department responded and said the school bus was struck from behind by a white in color Toyota Highlander driven by an elderly-looking woman. The crash resulted in minor damage to it.

The school bus was near Havelock Middle School when the collision took place. There were around 20 children on the bus at the time. Nobody was injured.

The vehicle was last seen traveling east on Webb Boulevard. If anyone saw the collision or has any information about this please contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212.