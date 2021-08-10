Onslow County Sheriff’s Office shares school bus safety tips during back to school season

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to use caution when approaching school buses that have their stop arm out.

They say to slow down, and if the bus is stopped to load or unload students, you need to stop too.

Running a stopped bus can have serious consequences. If you are seen running one, they say you will be reported by the bus driver. If reported you can receive a citation, be given 5 points on your license and your auto insurance can increase.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 8 children have died in North Carolina since 2016 as a result of being struck while at a bus stop.

They share a simple chart of the laws regarding a stopped school bus.