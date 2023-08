GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a list to update you and your families on local school closures or delays in Eastern North Carolina.

CLOSINGS

PITT COUNTY: Closed on Thursday. Both early college high schools will be operating via remote instruction.

WASHINGTON COUNTY: All after-school activities canceled on Wednesday. Remote learning on Thursday.

ONSLOW COUNTY: Closed on Thursday. After-school events are canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.

JONES COUNTY: Closed on Thursday. Two-hour delay on Friday.

CARTERET COUNTY: Remote learning day for students on Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday after-school activities are also canceled.

CRAVEN COUNTY: Closed for all staff and students on Thursday, with a remote day of learning for students. After-school activities are canceled for Wednesday.

BEAUFORT COUNTY: There will be eLearning and remote work days on Wednesday and Thursday. District buildings will be closed on both days.

PAMLICO COUNTY: Closed on Thursday. All after-school activities for Wednesday are canceled.

TYRRELL COUNTY: Early dismissal of 1 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, there will be remote learning.

GREENE COUNTY: Closed Thursday.

LENOIR COUNTY: Closed Thursday.