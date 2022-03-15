WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The rise in gas prices is causing some parents to rethink how their children get to school.

The average price of a gallon of gas in North Carolina was $4.22 on Tuesday. The record-breaking prices are forcing some parents to change their transportation plans and send their children to school on the bus.

“I’ve always been against them riding the bus only because they’re my grandchildren,” said Lesa Naylor, whose grandchildren go to school in Beaufort County.

When gas prices started climbing, Naylor had to make a change. One of her grandchildren goes to John Small Elementary. The other attends Eastern Elementary.

“It’s 11 miles round trip to take the kids to school and pick them up each day,” she said.

The grandchildren are now riding the bus to school. It’s a decision Beaufort County Schools’ transportation director said many parents will make.

“Back in 2008 when fuel prices started going up like they are now, we saw ridership increase, so we’re prepared for that if it does happen,” said Jeffery Miller, BCS transportation director. “It would not surprise me if it does happen soon.”

BCS is also dealing with rising fuel prices. The district runs 90 buses per day. Miller said it costs about $15,000 per week to keep the buses filled.

“It was half that last July, so it’s double since last summer,” he said.

Miller said the district has plenty of room on the buses for new riders. It’s an option Naylor recommends to other families.

“Put them on the bus if the gas prices keep going up,” said Naylor. “We pay that in our taxes anyway for the bus, so I think it was a good choice for our family.”

BCS also has some buses in parked status. Miller said if needed, the district can put them back on the roads to accommodate more riders.