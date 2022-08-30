NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — With the school year in full swing, there are some things parents need to check off their list to ensure their student has a successful school year, state required immunizations and physicals.

Day 1 of school begins the 30-calendar day countdown for students to be up-to-date on state immunization requirements. School officials say as long as students are in progress to getting their updates shots, they can remain in school.

There’s a list of all immunization requirements for students entering Kindergarten and some new requirements parents may not be as familiar with, including a new state health assessment for any new student attending a North Carolina public school.

“Most of our students coming in need what they call their Kindergarten boosters, which would be a DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis) shot, a polio vaccine, an MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine, and a Varicella (Chickenpox) vaccine. Students entering 7th grade, they are required to have a DTaP booster and a Meningococcal vaccine. Students entering 12th grade, or when they turn 17, are required to have booster of the Meningococcal vaccine.” Laurie Reed, manager of School Nurse Program, ECU Health

Physical forms for student-athletes are also required prior to participation in any training or games, with general health information and a passed physical exam. School athletic officials like Rob Maloney, director of athletics for Pitt County Schools, say physical exams are especially important coming out of COVID-19 to know all and any former health-related issues of their athletes.

To know if your child is up-to-date on their school immunizations, you can talk to your child’s pediatrician or your local health department for more information. For a full list of immunization requirements, you can find that on the NCDHHS website.