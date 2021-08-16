School traffic is back; AAA warns drivers to be cautious on the roads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — AAA is warning drivers that roads are about to get more crowded as children go back to school.

AAA is launching its School’s Open Drive Carefully campaign, reminding drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions and obey traffic laws when passing bus stops and driving through neighborhoods and school zones.

They say drives should expect an increase in Congestion, pedestrians, buses and bicyclists.

They give tips on safety for this school year. They say to slow down, come to a complete stop, eliminate distractions, share the road and talk to your teen.