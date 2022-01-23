School systems provide updates on classes after winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — School systems across Eastern North Carolina are updating parents and students in regards to their class schedules after this weekend’s winter storm.

Below are the listenings that we have received so far from individual school system social posts. If you have any questions, be sure to check your respective school systems website or social media pages.

Craven County Schools

“Our administrative staff has been out monitoring the road conditions throughout the county today and due to expected freezing temperatures again this evening and the inability of our buses to safely travel early in the morning because of the potential for black ice and dangerous side roads, Craven County Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24th for all students. All Staff will have a remote workday and any employees unable to perform their duties at home should contact their direct supervisor for guidance.”

Tyrrell County schools:

“Due to unsafe road conditions around the county TCS will operate on a Remote Learning day for Monday, January 24, 2022.

“Teachers will post assignments in Google Classroom or Canvas for students to complete for tomorrow.

“Understanding that we have some reported internet outages in the county, student remote assignments will be due by 4:00pm Friday, January 28, 2022.

“Classified Staff may use appropriate leave or complete NC Public Works assignments for the day.”

East Carolina University

“East Carolina University will resume normal operations and class schedules at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

“ECU Facilities Services staff have worked hard to clear parking lots and sidewalks; however, some icy patches may remain. Please use caution when walking in shady and icy areas.

“For information about today’s schedule for campus services, including dining and transit, visit https://studentaffairs.ecu.edu/ .

“Roads in Greenville and Pitt County are reported to be generally clear. Some slick spots may develop overnight on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses, and in shaded areas on secondary roads. Motorists are urged to use caution during late night and early morning commutes and to be alert for isolated slick patches.

“If traveling stay alert, avoid cellphone use, leave early to allow for additional travel time, reduce speed, increase following distance, and be patient. Conditions experienced by individuals will vary depending on geographic location. Everyone is responsible for their own actions and safety.

“ECU students and employees should exercise their best judgment regarding their schedules, using caution and discretion based on commuting distance and road conditions. The latest road conditions can be checked at https://drivenc.gov/ .

“ECU Physicians clinics will resume normal operations at 8 a.m., Monday, Jan. 24.”