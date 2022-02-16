Local schools, students continue adjustment to learning through coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — When it comes to students learning during the pandemic, it’s a constant challenge to their parents and their teachers.

Experts say a lack of routine, remote learning, school closings and self-isolation during these tough times can be harmful to a child’s education. Timothy Ratliff, the assistant principal for P.S Jones Middle School said teachers and staff work on everything they can to try to close the learning gap that the pandemic has caused.

“We’ve all been for a long time trying to close the gap, the learning gap that’s been in the news a lot before and it’s kind of the same sort of thing, now it’s just a little bit bigger because we had those years where it was bouncing back and forth,” Ratliff said.

Ratliff adds the pandemic has shown a light on the learning gap among students that school systems have been dealing with.

“It’s really kind of focused all our energy on we need to do more and what can we do to support our students,” Ratliff said. “Not just this group or that group but all the students and all the groups.”

School Counselor Anna Hodges said while some students have adjusted well to pandemic changes. She adds some are still being impacted.

“There are some students that were able to go back and forth between in-person and virtual learning and they don’t miss a beat,” Hodges said. “But there are some students that they were home all last year doing virtual learning and now coming back to the classroom with all the students changing classes, the loud cafeteria just all those things have been challenging for them.”