Several students back to virtual learning, under quarantine after COVID cases reported at Pitt County school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New COVID-19 cases have been discovered with students at one Pitt County Schools location. That’s forced some students back into remote learning.

“At this point the health department has not determined that this is a cluster,” Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said.

Of the nine COVID cases reported at E.B. Aycock Middle School, six are students and three are staff. Pitt County Schools officials say they are working closely with the Pitt County Health Department to do contact tracing.

Johnson said the school follows strict COVID guidelines from the state health department but with the new season, she anticipates more cases.

“What we think we are seeing is that as mask mandates seem to be relaxing throughout the nation, it’s warm outside and people are going more places and not having strict standards in social settings groups,” Johnson said. “That’s going to equal more cases. While these cases are not interlinked, they certainly affect our school system.”

School leaders are currently assessing classrooms and will have them deep cleaned before students return.

“Just to be cautious, we wanted to make sure we look at our classrooms,” Johnson said. “We wanted to give a pause so that our 8th graders can come back full and strong.

“We ask families as well to make sure they follow the same precautions, those time-tested precautions for remaining safe.”

Students will be able to return to face-to-face instruction on May 11.