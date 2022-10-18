GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools, in an effort to seek hardworking and dependable individuals who are committed to serving students, is hiring bus mechanics and fuelers for its transportation department and will provide a $1,500 sign-on bonus for those positions.

Selected applicants would be eligible to receive $1,000.00 at the time of their hire and $500.00 in May, 2023. Additionally, a $500.00 finder’s fee would be awarded to PCS employees who identify successful candidates.

This 12-month position is responsible for providing a variety of skilled work related to the maintenance and repair of school buses and maintenance vehicles. Candidates must have a working knowledge of the operating principles of internal combustion engines and adjusting and/or repairing electrical and generating systems of automotive equipment. They must also possess the ability to learn the uses and operation of various machines commonly found in an automotive repair shop and to determine the cause of and methods to be used in the repair of improperly functioning equipment.

A high school diploma or equivalency and a commercial driver’s license are required for the position. Three years of experience in the repair and maintenance of automotive equipment, along with relevant technical training, is preferred. The candidate must also successfully pass a background check and drug screening.