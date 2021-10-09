Six ENC groups part of $105,000 awarded from Dollar General to support youth literacy, education

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the recent award of more than $105,000 in youth literacy grants to North Carolina teachers, libraries and nonprofit organizations.
The grants aim to support youth literacy programs in the communities Dollar General serves. Among the groups in Eastern North Carolina that received the grants include:
- Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain
- Craven County Partners in Education
- Grover C. Fields Middle School
- Pink Hill Elementary School
- West Craven High School
- Wilson County Board of Education
All of the North Carolina recipients are listed below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at DGLiteracy.org. The grants awarded to North Carolina organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 9,720 residents.
This week’s grant announcements are also part of a collective $4.5 million effort from Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation that includes more than $3 million in youth literacy programs from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, a new $1.45 million partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose and a $50,000 donation to a West Virginia literacy organization to recognize World Teacher Day.
“At Dollar General we’re committed to being here for what matters most to the communities we call home,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “The urgency to support childhood literacy has never been greater, and we are honored to support the teachers, school officials, library staff and a network of nonprofits working every day to ensure the next generation is able to build the skills necessary to thrive and achieve their ambitions.”
Grant recipients include:
|Organization Name
|City
|County
|Grant Amount
|Blowing Rock School
|Blowing Rock
|WATAUGA
|$4,000.00
|Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Coastal Plain
|Winterville
|PITT
|$4,000.00
|Bright Blessings
|Mooresville
|IREDELL
|$2,000.00
|Butner-Stem Middle School
|Butner
|GRANVILLE
|$4,000.00
|Communities In Schools Of Cape Fear, Inc.
|Wilmington
|NEW HANOVER
|$3,000.00
|Communities In Schools Of Robeson County
|Lumberton
|ROBESON
|$2,500.00
|Cooleemee Elementary School
|Cooleemee
|DAVIE
|$2,500.00
|Craven County Partners In Education
|New Bern
|CRAVEN
|$3,500.00
|Davidson K-8
|Davidson
|MECKLENBURG
|$2,400.00
|Deep River Elementary School
|Sanford
|LEE
|$3,500.00
|East Alexander Middle School
|Hiddenite
|ALEXANDER
|$4,000.00
|Friends of The Library Southport And Oak Island Libraries
|Southport
|BRUNSWICK
|$4,000.00
|Friends of Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library
|Rockingham
|RICHMOND
|$4,000.00
|Gaston Literacy Council, Inc.
|Gastonia
|GASTON
|$2,000.00
|Gigi’s Playhouse Raleigh.
|Raleigh
|WAKE
|$4,000.00
|Glendale Acres Elementary School
|Fayetteville
|CUMBERLAND
|$1,000.00
|Grover C. Fields Middle School
|New Bern
|CRAVEN
|$3,000.00
|Helps Education Fund
|Raleigh
|WAKE
|$4,000.00
|Hoke County Schools Exceptional Children’s Program
|Raeford
|HOKE
|$4,000.00
|J Sam Gentry Middle School
|Mount Airy
|SURRY
|$4,000.00
|Life Outreach Restoration Center
|Charlotte
|MECKLENBURG
|$2,000.00
|Literacy Council Of Highlands
|Highlands
|MACON
|$3,000.00
|Literacy Together
|Asheville
|BUNCOMBE
|$4,000.00
|Montgomery Learning Academy
|Troy
|MONTGOMERY
|$2,000.00
|Noble Academy
|Greensboro
|GUILFORD
|$1,950.00
|Pink Hill Elementary School
|Pink Hill
|LENOIR
|$1,400.00
|Project Outreach, Inc.
|Turkey
|SAMPSON
|$3,000.00
|Purpose Learning Lab Inc The Premier Drop In Studio
|Durham
|DURHAM
|$4,000.00
|Rowan County Literacy Council
|Salisbury
|ROWAN
|$2,000.00
|The University Of North Carolina At Greensboro
|Greensboro
|GUILFORD
|$4,000.00
|West Craven High School
|Vanceboro
|CRAVEN
|$3,900.00
|West Marion Elementary School
|Marion
|MCDOWELL
|$1,800.00
|Wilson County Board Of Education
|Wilson
|WILSON
|$4,000.00
|YWCA Central Carolinas
|Charlotte
|MECKLENBURG
|$3,000.00
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s fall grants aim to support nearly 760 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations across the 46 states in which Dollar General currently operates. More than 425,000 students nationwide are expected to be positively impacted by projects receiving funding, including new and/or expanded literacy programs, and through the purchase of technology, equipment books or materials to enhance literacy programs. Applications for the 2022 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle will be available at DGLiteracy.org in January 2022.