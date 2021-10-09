Six ENC groups part of $105,000 awarded from Dollar General to support youth literacy, education

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the recent award of more than $105,000 in youth literacy grants to North Carolina teachers, libraries and nonprofit organizations.

The grants aim to support youth literacy programs in the communities Dollar General serves. Among the groups in Eastern North Carolina that received the grants include:

Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain

Craven County Partners in Education

Grover C. Fields Middle School

Pink Hill Elementary School

West Craven High School

Wilson County Board of Education

All of the North Carolina recipients are listed below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at DGLiteracy.org. The grants awarded to North Carolina organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 9,720 residents.

This week’s grant announcements are also part of a collective $4.5 million effort from Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation that includes more than $3 million in youth literacy programs from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, a new $1.45 million partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose and a $50,000 donation to a West Virginia literacy organization to recognize World Teacher Day.

“At Dollar General we’re committed to being here for what matters most to the communities we call home,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “The urgency to support childhood literacy has never been greater, and we are honored to support the teachers, school officials, library staff and a network of nonprofits working every day to ensure the next generation is able to build the skills necessary to thrive and achieve their ambitions.”

Grant recipients include:

Organization Name City County Grant Amount Blowing Rock School Blowing Rock WATAUGA $4,000.00 Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Coastal Plain Winterville PITT $4,000.00 Bright Blessings Mooresville IREDELL $2,000.00 Butner-Stem Middle School Butner GRANVILLE $4,000.00 Communities In Schools Of Cape Fear, Inc. Wilmington NEW HANOVER $3,000.00 Communities In Schools Of Robeson County Lumberton ROBESON $2,500.00 Cooleemee Elementary School Cooleemee DAVIE $2,500.00 Craven County Partners In Education New Bern CRAVEN $3,500.00 Davidson K-8 Davidson MECKLENBURG $2,400.00 Deep River Elementary School Sanford LEE $3,500.00 East Alexander Middle School Hiddenite ALEXANDER $4,000.00 Friends of The Library Southport And Oak Island Libraries Southport BRUNSWICK $4,000.00 Friends of Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library Rockingham RICHMOND $4,000.00 Gaston Literacy Council, Inc. Gastonia GASTON $2,000.00 Gigi’s Playhouse Raleigh. Raleigh WAKE $4,000.00 Glendale Acres Elementary School Fayetteville CUMBERLAND $1,000.00 Grover C. Fields Middle School New Bern CRAVEN $3,000.00 Helps Education Fund Raleigh WAKE $4,000.00 Hoke County Schools Exceptional Children’s Program Raeford HOKE $4,000.00 J Sam Gentry Middle School Mount Airy SURRY $4,000.00 Life Outreach Restoration Center Charlotte MECKLENBURG $2,000.00 Literacy Council Of Highlands Highlands MACON $3,000.00 Literacy Together Asheville BUNCOMBE $4,000.00 Montgomery Learning Academy Troy MONTGOMERY $2,000.00 Noble Academy Greensboro GUILFORD $1,950.00 Pink Hill Elementary School Pink Hill LENOIR $1,400.00 Project Outreach, Inc. Turkey SAMPSON $3,000.00 Purpose Learning Lab Inc The Premier Drop In Studio Durham DURHAM $4,000.00 Rowan County Literacy Council Salisbury ROWAN $2,000.00 The University Of North Carolina At Greensboro Greensboro GUILFORD $4,000.00 West Craven High School Vanceboro CRAVEN $3,900.00 West Marion Elementary School Marion MCDOWELL $1,800.00 Wilson County Board Of Education Wilson WILSON $4,000.00 YWCA Central Carolinas Charlotte MECKLENBURG $3,000.00

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s fall grants aim to support nearly 760 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations across the 46 states in which Dollar General currently operates. More than 425,000 students nationwide are expected to be positively impacted by projects receiving funding, including new and/or expanded literacy programs, and through the purchase of technology, equipment books or materials to enhance literacy programs. Applications for the 2022 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle will be available at DGLiteracy.org in January 2022.