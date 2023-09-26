ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A South Creek High School student has been charged with communicating threats against the school and South Creek Middle School, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, a Martin County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer was alerted by a Martin County Schools employee that a threatening message had been made against South Creek Middle School and South Creek High School on social media. Officials, deputies and investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the origin of the message and attempted to identify the person responsible for the post. The buildings was put on a soft lockdown during the process.

Officials soon identified Javion Brown, 18, of Nelson Road in Robersonville as the person who made the threats. He was taken into custody and transported to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with felony communicating threats of mass violence at an education al property.

His bond was set at $5,000.