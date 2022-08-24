OAK CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — South Creek Middle School’s principal, teachers and staff handed out pencils, notebooks and other items in Oak City Wednesday.

School officials said it was a small way to help families struggling with rising prices.

“I’m really grateful and appreciate they are taking steps,” said Alice Crowell, a local mother. “They care. Just because we can’t afford it, there are people out here that actually will step up.”

“We wanted to help out as a school and get the supplies to the students that need it so they can start day one ready and ready to learn,” South Creek Principal Gregory Lentine said.

Classes start Monday in Martin County.