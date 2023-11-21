WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Community College admissions personnel are encouraging students to register for the 2024 Spring Semester as soon as possible.

Last week, PCC Director of Recruitment and First-Year Experience John Carrere said classes were filling fast and new admissions applications were arriving daily. He urged current and prospective students to connect with Pitt’s admissions office and academic advisors to create their course schedules.

“We have a strong team of recruiters and advisors working with learners to create class schedules that best suit their academic needs,” Carrere said. “Staff and faculty enjoy engaging new and current students to help them navigate the enrollment and registration processes.”

Carrere strongly recommended new students to complete an orientation session Nov. 27 to learn about support services and policies. He said the correlation between students who complete orientation and long-term academic success is well-documented.

For adult students, Carrere says Pitt can help them get off to a great start through its Adult Learning Center, which opened in November 2021. “Adults exploring their options for returning to the classroom, whether it’s for additional training or to change their career pathway, have a tremendous team ready to welcome them to PCC and introduce them to support services that can help them balance work, college and life, in general,” he said.

An important payment deadline is approaching for students who have been signing up for classes since Oct. 16, when spring registration began. Those individuals must pay for their tuition and fees by Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. to avoid having their schedules deleted.

PCC Registrar Anita Tyre says students can pay online through their myPittCC accounts or by visiting the PCC Cashier’s Office. She says they can also explore and sign up for installment plans offered by Nelnet Business Solutions through their myPittCC accounts.

PCC will continue registering students for the spring term until pausing for the holidays Dec. 19. Registration resumes Jan. 3-4 in the Craig F. Goess Student Center before classes start Jan. 5.

Carrere says additional registration information is available by emailing pccadvising@my.pittcc.edu.