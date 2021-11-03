Stacker’s best colleges in North Carolina list may leave some disappointed

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in North Carolina using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. University of North Carolina – Greensboro (Greensboro)

– Acceptance rate: 82% (1010-1180 SAT)

– Net Price: $11,108

#9. University of North Carolina at Charlotte (Charlotte)

– Acceptance rate: 65% (1120-1290 SAT)

– Net Price: $15,200

#8. University of North Carolina School of the Arts (Winston Salem)

– Acceptance rate: 29% (1090-1290 SAT)

– Net Price: $12,579

#7. University of North Carolina – Wilmington (Wilmington)

– Acceptance rate: 65% (1170-1320 SAT)

– Net Price: $17,981

#6. Appalachian State University (Boone)

– Acceptance rate: 77% (1100-1270 SAT)

– Net Price: $10,525

#5. North Carolina State University (Raleigh)

– Acceptance rate: 45% (1250-1420 SAT)

– Net Price: $14,958

#4. Davidson College (Davidson)

– Acceptance rate: 18% (1310-1480 SAT)

– Net Price: $27,714

#3. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill)

– Acceptance rate: 23% (1310-1500 SAT)

– Net Price: $10,085

#2. Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)

– Acceptance rate: 30% (1270-1410 SAT)

– Net Price: $24,800

#1. Duke University (Durham)

– Acceptance rate: 8% (1480-1570 SAT)

– Net Price: $24,386