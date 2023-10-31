GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Board of Education is meeting in Greenville this week.

Twice a year, the board has a planning and work session. They move around to different universities across the state for these meetings.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt says this three-day meeting at East Carolina University will lead to productive conversations.

“One of the things we are going to be talking in great detail about with the state board of education is how are we going to support our middle grades teachers in helping them with literacy, and also what are we going to do about math? because we saw huge losses during the pandemic,” said Truitt.

Several local Superintendents and educators from Eastern North Carolina were in attendance. On Wednesday, leaders from Beaufort, Bertie and Perquimans counties will be presenting about their districts.