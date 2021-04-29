State superintendent of public instruction visits Onslow County Schools

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt made a visit to Onslow County Schools on Thursday.

Truitt, along with other members of the state Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction stopped by Swansboro High School to meet the 2020 Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year, Daniel Scott. They were then able to tour the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center, which offers students specific programs such as culinary arts, welding and nursing classes.

Truitt said these classes give students specific skill sets for their future.

“We have to provide as many pathways as possible for students when they graduate from high school so that they can have lots and lots of options,” Truitt said. “And not only that, but the purpose of school is to prepare students for the real world.”

Truitt said her goal is to provide students with as many opportunities as possible. She also said she’s glad to see Onslow County is doing just that.