GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than $74 million will be awarded to more than 200 schools in North Carolina. This comes as an announcement from the state’s Department of Public Instruction for Safer Schools.

It’s about protecting students and making schools are a safe place. That’s what the School Safety Grant is supposed to do. Officials with the NCDPI explained how the money could be spent.

“Children cannot learn if they are not safe, if they don’t feel safe. And so, North Carolina is ensuring that we do everything possible,” said Karen Fairley, executive director for Center for Safer Schools.

The grant funds are split up into two categories. One is for school resource officers in elementary and middle schools, paying their salaries and training. The other is for school safety equipment, training and services for students in crisis.

Fairley also said the school districts themselves will determine how the money should be spent, best according to their needs.

“Districts will determine based on their own needs assessment what areas of safety they need to contribute this money to,” Fairley said. “We’re hoping that they do what’s best determined by their local board to support their area.”

Lenoir County Public Schools is one district receiving the grant, more than a quarter of a million dollars. Other schools receiving funds include Pitt County Schools, which can expect to see more than $1 million, Craven County Schools, which will receive more than $600,000, and Carteret County Public Schools, which will receive over $500,000.

Lenoir County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Nicholas Harvey said they are grateful for the grant funds, adding that it will allow them to have more coverage with their school resource officers and help maintain their surveillance systems to protect students.

“We don’t have resource officers currently at all of our elementary schools, so this grant gives us an opportunity to provide more coverage at the elementary level,” Harvey said.

“You can never be too careful, and to have an officer providing coverage and protection for our students, our most valuable resource, our children, our students and also our faculty members and our stakeholders, our visitors to school each day. We want to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for all, for everybody and this helps that process.”

The Center for Safer Schools reports that school districts can expect to see the money within the next week. Click here to read more on the official announcement.