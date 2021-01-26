STEM center partners with Beaufort County schools for greater reach of drone program

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Inner Banks STEM Center is partnering with some Beaufort County schools so its drone program can reach more students.

Since the pilot program began in the summer, the STEM center has refined some aspects. Now, the program is using a new software application so organizers can monitor students’ progress and the efficacy of the lessons.

The program is also incorporating life skills and lessons on diversity.

“Learning to get along with folks that don’t always look like them or think like them or share the same values systems is important,” said Al Powell, IBX STEM Center president. “You can disagree without liking someone.”

“Trying to keep the kids motivated has been very difficult because they’ve not had that consistency in school,” said Alida Sawyer of Cornerstone Family Worship Center. “We needed some umph, I guess. We needed that STEM concept.”

Students at P.S. Jones, John Small Elementary and Chocowinity Middle still have the opportunity to enroll in the program. For more information, reach out to the following:

Al Powell, President of the Inner Banks Stem Center, beaufortcountypal@hotmail.com

Alida Sawyer, Cornerstone Family Worship Center absawyer@beaufort.k12.nc.us

People can click here to reach the Inner Banks STEM Center website.